Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Emergency Message

Anyone with two brain cells to rub together ought to have figured-out by now that we are in the middle of the most epic Totalitarian takeover in world history, and that the usurpers of our civilization are using a well known psychological warfare technique on the masses called Mass Formation Psychosis to achieve their goal of world domination. What you must understand is, that no matter what you think about COVID-19, that is irrelevant at this point. Every time you comply with these unconstitutional mandates, and continue going-along-to-get-along, the noose that's been placed around humanity's neck by people who have never even been elected to any office will just grow tighter and tighter every day. Soon, there will be no escape from the dystopic world that they are building for us to live in under thge guise of protecting us from a virus that has never been properly isolated or studied in any laboratory anywhere in the world, and the list of COVID-19 symptoms that we are seeing might just as easily by from our sudden exposure to 5G Wireless Communications Radiation (WCR), which coincides exactly with the onset of the mystery virus called SARS-CoV-2.