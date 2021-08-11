The Vox Report: Jewish Money Cartel Dumps Cuomo

1st Publish Date: August 10th, 2021



Cuomo spent his entire career as an eager servant of Jewish finance capital, and now they are tossing him aside.



In a last ditch effort to appease and hopefully gain the favor of the rapacious Jewish finance titans, he promised them he would give them their much desired "Vaccine Passport" and more lockdowns that serve the Jewish shadow money that is the most active part of what is left of the hollowed out American economy. Its a control grab and asset stripping operation primarily. Cuomo is just the latest roadkill in what is likely to be many more littering the thoroughfare of this Jewish power grab called Covid19.



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