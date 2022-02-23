FULL SHOW: Rare Astrological Phenomenon Gives Hope That Planetary Tyranny Is Ending And Rebirth Of Freedom Is Beginning

A rare astrological phenomenon has people talking about it’s historical significance and what it could bring today. Greg Reese breaks this down and reflects upon it. Joe Biden makes a public statement saying Americans will pay for a war with Russia but that’s the price for Ukrainian freedom. Owen Shroyer explains the lies of this logic and the dangers. The Canadian tyranny intensifies but the Freedom Convoy is not giving up. Edward Dowd joins to discuss the current state of affairs dealing with the markets, money markets, stock markets, bitcoin and inflation. The leftist logic is falling apart and instead of admitting it and apologizing, they are saying so what, we say it’s for the greater good so you must obey. Extremely dangerous and this is why the American left is a bigger issue than Russia or Covid.