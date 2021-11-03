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FBI Sat On Bombshell Footage From Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting
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50 views • November 03, 2021
On Tuesday, opening statements in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, an18-year-old aspiring police officer accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, as BLM riots raged in the streets of Kenosha in response to a white-on-black police shooting. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/fbi-sat-on-bombshell-footage-from-kyle-rittenhouse-shooting/
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