Two Siblings from Nablus Languishing in Zionist Dungeons. West Bank of Palestine.

The occupation forces arrested the two siblings, Lian and Amr, from the village of Sebastia near Nablus. They are students at Birzeit University. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the occupation has arrested Lian.





Ayyoob Yamak interviews Dana Kayed, sister of the two prisoners.





Filmed: 23/10/2024

