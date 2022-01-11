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RADIOACTIVE SWABS / GRAPHENE 'VAXXINES' / ACUTE RADIATION SYNDROME
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74 views • January 11, 2022
RADIOACTIVE SWABS / GRAPHENE 'VAXXINES' / ACUTE RADIATION SYNDROME
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RADIOACTIVE SWABS / GRAPHENE in the 'VAXXINES' / ACUTE RADIATION SYNDROME (Alcyon Pleiades)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ci4sRSBTjr7i/ [SHARE]
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According to a recent study, swabs or PCR tests cause radiation toxicity. They are only considered valid for 48 hours. What is the real reason behind forcing people to be tested every 48 hours? Radiation poisoning is cumulative. It should also be noted that vaccines are bioweapons containing wireless nano-sensors. Visit Alcyon Pleiades for more reports @ https://www.bitchute.com/alcyonpleiades/
================ CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
================
RADIOACTIVE SWABS / GRAPHENE in the 'VAXXINES' / ACUTE RADIATION SYNDROME (Alcyon Pleiades)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ci4sRSBTjr7i/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
According to a recent study, swabs or PCR tests cause radiation toxicity. They are only considered valid for 48 hours. What is the real reason behind forcing people to be tested every 48 hours? Radiation poisoning is cumulative. It should also be noted that vaccines are bioweapons containing wireless nano-sensors. Visit Alcyon Pleiades for more reports @ https://www.bitchute.com/alcyonpleiades/
================ CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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