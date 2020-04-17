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2 Reasons Jesus Died For You Baptist Preaching
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3 views • April 17, 2020
This is an excerpt from "Women Working in Light of the Bible"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gnwqk...
More Preaching By Pastor Steven L Anderson
http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/pa...
The Bible Way To Heaven
https://youtu.be/WDEBz25lGdY
Once Saved Always Saved
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hycjH...
Here is the link to make a donation to Faithful Word Baptist Church (donations processed through Word of Truth Baptist Church):
http://wordoftruthbaptist.org/donate
Address: 2741 W Southern Ave Suite #14, Tempe, AZ 85282
Phone: (602) 456-1049
E-mail: [email protected]
#goodworks
#peculiarpeople
#sanderson1611
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gnwqk...
More Preaching By Pastor Steven L Anderson
http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/pa...
The Bible Way To Heaven
https://youtu.be/WDEBz25lGdY
Once Saved Always Saved
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hycjH...
Here is the link to make a donation to Faithful Word Baptist Church (donations processed through Word of Truth Baptist Church):
http://wordoftruthbaptist.org/donate
Address: 2741 W Southern Ave Suite #14, Tempe, AZ 85282
Phone: (602) 456-1049
E-mail: [email protected]
#goodworks
#peculiarpeople
#sanderson1611
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