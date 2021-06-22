This is Frightening - The Giants are Coming in 2021, Literally [22.06.2021]

'Everyone who said its another IDOL to worship, GREAT POINT. I didn't even think of that while I was recording it. Great comments everyone. Keep them coming.-Tom Ruzsa-Voicu - 8 hours ago (edited)'It’s more trans humanistic crap they’re shoving down our throats. That image with the zombies lining up to be scanned in the booth so they can be displayed as a giant just got me facepalming myself. Who knows what else they’re gonna use their full body scans for. We truly live in a brain dead prideful egotistical society. God bless you, Call, and the readers! 'Cynthia Schell - 9 hours ago'Expect that AI anti-christ to be very tall, a giant, DO NOT FEAR'Debbie Lone wolves - 8 hours ago'The Bible says that there will be an image where the antichrist makes that anyone who won’t bow down to it will be killed. It wouldn’t take much for an attraction like this to be used. The Bible says “he causes it to speak”. Connect the dots and doesn’t it fit?!'Kell Bell - 9 hours ago'18 million per statue, while we have homelessness...hunger....drug addiction.... etc. Just wow!! I want to cry!!'21,792 viewsjun 22, 2021A CALL FOR AN UPRISING74.2K subscribers