https://gettr.com/post/p29du7n2228
2/22/2023 Miles Guo: The New Humanity Project will help the New Federal State of China to take down the CCP and let our fellow fighters gain wealth in a positive way; The unvaccinated will save China and start an era of worldwide racial fusion.
#newHumanityProject #theUnvaccinated #NFSC
2/22/2023 文贵直播：新人类计划助力新中国联邦人灭共，并可让战友获得阳光的财富；无苗族会拯救中国，开启世界民族融合的新纪元。
#新人类计划 #无苗族 #新中国联邦
