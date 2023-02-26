Here is 100% proof that WEF and Russia are working together! Top Russian banker German Gref and Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin talking to Klaus Schwab about coming Psyber attacks and importance of Sustainable development. How much more evidence do you folks need that they are all in this together 🤔👀?
