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STAGED! The Mysterious Pallets Of Bricks During The BLM Riots [Chinese subtitle] 美國黑命貴暴亂期間多次出現的神秘磚頭
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18 views • October 23, 2020
更多相關資訊參見： https://cloverchronicle.com/2020/06/02/investigation-are-billionaire-elites-aiding-american-rioters-with-weaponized-brick-distributions
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈STAGED! The Mysterious Pallets Of Bricks During The George Floyd Riots〉，頻道「Riots & Protests」，2020年6月4日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FLSIQnjumY
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈STAGED! The Mysterious Pallets Of Bricks During The George Floyd Riots〉，頻道「Riots & Protests」，2020年6月4日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FLSIQnjumY
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