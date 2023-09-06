Cheryl Chumley: Americans Must Accept That Their Government and its Allies are Trying to Kill Them | Two Mikes with Dr Michael Scheuer & Col Mike

Today, The Two Mikes had the pleasure of again talking to Cheryl Chumley who is the online opinion editor for the Washington Times, and publishes a podcast called “Bold and Blunt” on her website https://www.cherylchumley.com/.



Perhaps most important, she is an eloquent Christian Conservative Patriot. Ms. Chumley said that Americans ought to wake-up get a hold of themselves and then confront the threat they and their nation face.



Too many people use pills to survive, keep calm, and ignore the danger facing the republic, and more or less behave as if they are zombies. Ask questions, “If we are in a tech war with China, why are we still co-operating with Beijing?” “Why are we being subjected to a new false claim of pandemic, re-masking, lockdowns, and a great new killer vaccine available in the nick of time?” and “Why are several Virginia counties being permitted to refuse to allow parents to take their children out of school to protect them from anti-American indoctrination, from genital mutilation, from gender insanity, and from indoctrination in methods of sexual depravity and, after the lessons, forced participation in such? Americans must accept that their government and its allies are trying to kill them – as in Maui and in the coming second false pandemic and murderous vaccine – and especially whites and Christians of all colors.



So many have already been killed by the government, that it seems that God is preparing those who remain to be a formidable force ready to show God's power to their tormentors. Too much of the Christian clergy have failed to speak and act in a manner – powdered by God’s words – that would defend their flocks, its children, and, indeed, their lives.



The clergy have pledged their eternal loyalty to a God that requires them to act aggressively and take the lead in defending Christianity and all Christians. To date, far too many clerics have failed to lift a finger to defend God, his people, and their republic against the socialist and Marxist scum who are out to annihilate each.

Ms. Chumley’s books include: Lockdown: The Socialist Plan to Take Away Your Freedom (2022); Socialists Don't Sleep: Christians Must Rise or America Will Fall (2020); and Police State USA: How Orwell's Nightmare is Becoming our Reality(2016)



