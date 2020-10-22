© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Lied About My Biological Father
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • October 22, 2020
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4120/my-father-isnt-my-father-call-in-show-june-13th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4120-my-father-isnt-my-father-call-in-show-june-13th-2018
Question: “I am 36 years old, yet just this past year I have discovered (through a DNA test on 23 and Me) that my father is not actually my biological father and that my real father was a student and anonymous sperm donor at a medical university—where I was conceived. My brother was also revealed to be a half-brother. I had underlying suspicions for years to which my parents had always mislead me—and when the DNA results were finally revealed their response was ‘DNA was not really known in 1982 and had we known this would ever be found out we would not have lied.’ My question is whether or not you consider the practice of donor conception to be morally viable? And whether or not lying to children about who their bio father is—is akin to child abuse?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
? Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
? Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
? Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
? Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
? Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
? Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
? Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4120/my-father-isnt-my-father-call-in-show-june-13th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4120-my-father-isnt-my-father-call-in-show-june-13th-2018
Question: “I am 36 years old, yet just this past year I have discovered (through a DNA test on 23 and Me) that my father is not actually my biological father and that my real father was a student and anonymous sperm donor at a medical university—where I was conceived. My brother was also revealed to be a half-brother. I had underlying suspicions for years to which my parents had always mislead me—and when the DNA results were finally revealed their response was ‘DNA was not really known in 1982 and had we known this would ever be found out we would not have lied.’ My question is whether or not you consider the practice of donor conception to be morally viable? And whether or not lying to children about who their bio father is—is akin to child abuse?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
? Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
? Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
? Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
? Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
? Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
? Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
? Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.