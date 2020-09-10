The War on Journalism - The Case of Julian Assange

He's NOT how he was depicted on Mainstream Media, he got demonised for speaking the truth. He knows the Russians did not, as narrated, "hack the 2016 Presidential Election". Julian Assange is being tortured and will probably be killed. That is what happened to Seth Rich, a democratic insider unhappy with the choice of HRC as their presidential candidate. The so-called "hacked" information was downloaded to a USB stick, and the time stamps on the files are proof they couldn't have been transferred over the internet.

That USB stick cost Seth Rich his life, and we owe a debt of gratitude for his bravery. Please spread this to EVERYBODY in your circles, and anyone that you care about. This channel is about exposing the truth, and fighting back against the lies.