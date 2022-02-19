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LAWYER Anna De Buisseret Our Legal Right To Close 'Vaccine Clinics' Down Bournemouth speech.
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203 views • February 19, 2022
LAWYER Anna De Buisseret Our Legal Right To Close 'Vaccine Clinics' Down Bournemouth speech.
https://rumble.com/vvbryf-lawyer-anna-de-buisseret-our-legal-right-to-close-vaccine-clinics-down-bour.html
SOURCE
https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/Anna-Speech-1-Bournemouth:2?r=8oH4qisJjWUhqCWZcX4RJcMitk8Wcye4
Anna De Buisseret talks about trying to help a community shut down a ‘vaccine clinic’, and how shocking it was to realise that nurses were still injecting people - despite the criminal investigation into the COIVD injections which is currently underway in the UK. When the clinic was informed that a live criminal investigation was underway, the nurses had patients leave the building only to line up again outside. She reports that none of the staff at the clinic had any interest in what she was saying, and only wanted to continue injecting people.
She talks about how injecting people with an experiment without necessity and before obtaining valid consent is a violation of the Nuremburg code, the rulings of the Geneva convention, and basic human rights. She ends her first speech of the day by talking about how dangerous it is that state schooling fails to teach children about the law, and questions whether or not government and state leaders even care about the laws they are breaking.
Anna's second speech from the afternoon: [pending]
5th Feb 2022, Bournemouth, UK.
https://resistancegb.org/
Revisit the livestream: https://rumble.com/vu84ve-live-bournemouth-freedom-rally-and-outreach-l-dorset-england-05.02.22.html
=============================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Criminal investigation, into the COIVD injections, Underway
https://rumble.com/vvbryf-lawyer-anna-de-buisseret-our-legal-right-to-close-vaccine-clinics-down-bour.html
SOURCE
https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/Anna-Speech-1-Bournemouth:2?r=8oH4qisJjWUhqCWZcX4RJcMitk8Wcye4
Anna De Buisseret talks about trying to help a community shut down a ‘vaccine clinic’, and how shocking it was to realise that nurses were still injecting people - despite the criminal investigation into the COIVD injections which is currently underway in the UK. When the clinic was informed that a live criminal investigation was underway, the nurses had patients leave the building only to line up again outside. She reports that none of the staff at the clinic had any interest in what she was saying, and only wanted to continue injecting people.
She talks about how injecting people with an experiment without necessity and before obtaining valid consent is a violation of the Nuremburg code, the rulings of the Geneva convention, and basic human rights. She ends her first speech of the day by talking about how dangerous it is that state schooling fails to teach children about the law, and questions whether or not government and state leaders even care about the laws they are breaking.
Anna's second speech from the afternoon: [pending]
5th Feb 2022, Bournemouth, UK.
https://resistancegb.org/
Revisit the livestream: https://rumble.com/vu84ve-live-bournemouth-freedom-rally-and-outreach-l-dorset-england-05.02.22.html
=============================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Criminal investigation, into the COIVD injections, Underway
Keywords
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