KAMALA THE UGANDAN GIANT VERSUS GEORGE 'THE ANIMAL' STEELE ♚ [NOVEMBER 24, 1986]

FULL DISCLOSURE: VfB used to wake up some teenaged Saturday mornings to catch the kayfabe known then as WWF; today we see that we got the wrong Kamala:





George "The Animal" Steele resorts to biting and toe-stomping against Kamala, but "The Ugandan Giant" counters with a devastating top-rope maneuver at Madison Square Garden on November 24, 1986.

Thumbnail: https://www.wrestlecrap.com/squashes/kamala-vs-george-the-animal-steele-jungle-squash/