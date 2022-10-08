Ukraine Update Oct 8, 2022

The Crimean Bridge was damaged as a truck packed with something very powerful exploded just as a train loaded with fuel was traveling nearby. The video shows the truck was examined inside before it exploded:21:03 Semi truckSITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

⚡️ 2 reinforced enemy battalions made an unsuccessful attempt to launch an offensive towards Pershotravnevoye, Kislovka, Tabayevka and Berestovoye at Kupyansk direction.

◽️ All the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been repelled by intense action of Russian forces.

💥 Over 80 personnel of the AFU, 5 tanks, 4 infantry combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, as well as 1 German self-propelled artillery system with high-precision ordnance have been eliminated.

💥 Russian forces have eliminated over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 infantry combat vehicles, 5 armored vehicles and 5 pickups when AFU forces attempted to cross Zherebets river at Krasny Liman direction.

◽️ Enemy's offensive operation has been prevented at the above mentioned direction.

💥 Up to 5 enemy battalion tactical groups made an attempt to conduct an offensive towards Pyatikhatki, Sadok, Ishchenka, Bezymennoye (Kherson region), as well as towards Ternoviye Pody (Nikolayev region) at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

◽️ Decisive action of Russian forces have resulted in the repelling of all the attacks of the AFU and foreign mercenaries.

◽️ The enemy has been driven back to its initial positions.

💥 Operations near Pyatikhatka (Kherson region) have resulted in defeating a company tactical group from 60th Infantry Brigade of the AFU.

◽️ A total of over 300 Ukrainian personnel, 7 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles and 17 motor vehicles have been destroyed at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

💥 Attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the provisional bases of 25th Airborne and 79th Air Assault brigades near Seversk and Slavyansk, as well as of 30th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Kurdyumovka have resulted in the elimination of over 100 Ukrainian servicemen and 12 units of military equipment.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 6 AFU command posts, 53 artillery units at their firing positions, 162 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 2 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots of 56th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Zaporozhye have been destroyed.

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Dzerzhinsk in (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 21 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MLRS, as well as 4 HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down in air near Novaya Kakhovka and Antonovka bridge (Kherson region).

- Russian Military of Defense