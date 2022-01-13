“CCP Is Rogue Regime That Preys on Its Population and Needs To Be Isolated Politically and Physically”

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01/10/2022 Dr.Malone: Even though the CCP uses the language that this is a hemorrhagic fever virus. We don’t know if what we’re dealing with is a further mutation of the SARS COVID II or related Coronavirus, or is it a new threat that’s emerging in China. However, It is clear that the CCP is a rogue regime that preys on its population and needs to be isolated politically and physically. Companies like Blackstone should not be allowed to use American people’s money through their investment funds to corrupt the world and actively engage with the CCP.