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I’m Sorry, Bernie Supporters. Sanders Endorses Hillary Clinton.
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60 views • April 28, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3345/im-sorry-bernie-supporters-sanders-endorses-hillary-clinton
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3345-im-sorry-bernie-supporters-sanders-endorses-hillary-clinton
In light of Bernie Sanders endorsement of Hillary Clinton, many of his supporters are shocked and appalled that he’d support a candidate he openly described as unqualified and corrupt. Stefan Molyneux offers a sympathetic message to those who have been burned once again by the political establishment and explains why this cycle of political disappointment is often inevitable.
The Untruth About Donald Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gw8c2Cq-vpg
More Untruth About Donald Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwJZGlC5lXM
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3345/im-sorry-bernie-supporters-sanders-endorses-hillary-clinton
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3345-im-sorry-bernie-supporters-sanders-endorses-hillary-clinton
In light of Bernie Sanders endorsement of Hillary Clinton, many of his supporters are shocked and appalled that he’d support a candidate he openly described as unqualified and corrupt. Stefan Molyneux offers a sympathetic message to those who have been burned once again by the political establishment and explains why this cycle of political disappointment is often inevitable.
The Untruth About Donald Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gw8c2Cq-vpg
More Untruth About Donald Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwJZGlC5lXM
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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