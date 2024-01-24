Is the USA in the Bible? Uncovering Ancestry & Heraldry with Stephen Spykerman

This video contains an astonishing prophetic message for our time, as it uncovers the ancient secrets about America’s true ancestry and heritage. Age old concepts are presented in a wholly new way by carefully examining America’s connection with Israel both ancient and modern. Join Abraham Ojeda alongside author and special guest Stephen Spykerman in this eye opening discussion that will prepare you for the future of America. It’s now time for every citizen of the United States of America to wake up and rise to the incredible promise of their amazing heritage.





To grab a copy of *Who Are You America?: Time To Lift Your Prophetic Veil* by brother Stephen, check out this link: https://ephraimswatchman.org/who-are-you-america-book/





For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below:

📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets

🔗 Breaking News + Announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🥊 Let's Get Ready To Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OVB

🔥 Join Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌿 Get ORGANIC Superfood Nutrition: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/prepare