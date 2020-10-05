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TRUMPs ALLEGIANCE IS TO ISRAEL & NOT THE UNITED STATES; AND TRUMP STILL HAS NOT DISCLOSED THIS BETRAYAL [ TRUMP SECRETLY CONVERTED TO JUDAISM IN 2017 -Stanislaw Kuczera ]
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78 views • October 05, 2020
WRITE-IN JESSE VENTURA * TRUE PATRIOT AND VIETNAM VETERAN 2020
TRUMP STILL HAS NOT DISCLOSED HIS ISRAEL FIRST POLICY
TRUMP HAS STILL NOT DISCLOSED THIS BETRAYAL TO AMERICAN CITIZENS
TRUMP s CONVERSION HAS BEEN CONCEALED FROM THE AMERICAN PUBLIC UP UNTIL THIS EXPOSE'
TRUMP CAN NO LONGER BE TRUSTED TO PUT AMERICA FIRST
NO - TRUMP IS ISRAEL FIRST NOT AMERICA FIRST
TRUMP COULD OF CONVERTED WHEN HE WAS 30, 40, 50, OR 60 YEARS OLD AND LONG BEFORE HE WAS ELECTED BASED ON HIS IDEOLOGY AND HIS RELIGION.
TREASON IS USMCA, FASBE56, WARPSPEED CORONA BIOWEAPON ATTACK THAT TRUMP KNEW ABOUT IN SEPTEMBER WHEN EXECUTIVE ORDER 13887 WAS WRITTEN.
THESE COUNTRIES ARE QUALIFIED TO USE PRODUCTS FROM INSTEAD OF UNITED STATES PRODUCTS
TRUMP BETRAYED THE UNITED STATES WITH:
RED FLAG LAWS JUST TAKE EM AND DUE PROCESS LATER - TREASON
USMCA TREASON
PRINTING MONEY FROM FOREIGN FEDERAL RESERVE AND GIVING TO ISRAEL
THE ATTACK ON THE UNITED STATES AND OUR ECONOMY BY TRUMP, THE PENTAGON, ISRAEL, PATSY CHINA AT THE 7th UN MILITARY GAMES HELD IN THE PENTAGON AND U.N. STAGED GAMES. CONTAMINATED BY THE PENTAGON NIH FAUCI OPERATED WUHAN LAB ( CONSTRUCTED BY PENTAGON & FRANCE IN 2016 FOLLOWING CHINA s PURCHASE OF COVID -1 SARS FOR $ 1.5 BILLION FROM BIDEN AND OBAMA AND Ft DETRICK )
UAE - ISRAEL PEACE PLAN THAT WAY ISRAEL CAN TARGET USING MERCENARIES ANTI-ISRAEL ARABS.
TRUMP HAS ALLOWED 50 U.S. PORTS TO BE OPERATED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES
TRUMP FAILED THE INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN OF THE UNITED STATES
TRUMP FAILED TO REMOVE THE 50 MILLION ILLEGALS INSIDE THE UNITED STATES.
NOW WE FIND OUT TRUMP HAS PLEDGED HIS ALLEGIANCE TO ISRAEL - NOT TO THE UNITED STATES......................... TREASON
225.872-1 General.
(a) As a result of memoranda of understanding and other international agreements, DoD has determined it inconsistent with the public interest to apply restrictions of the Buy American statute or the Balance of Payments Program to the acquisition of qualifying country end products from the following qualifying countries:
Australia
Belgium
Canada
Czech Republic
Denmark
Egypt
Estonia
Federal Republic of Germany
Finland
France
Greece
################## Israel ###################
Italy
Japan
Latvia
Luxembourg
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
(b) Individual acquisitions of qualifying country end products from the following qualifying country may, on a purchase-by-purchase basis (see 225.872-4), be exempted from application of the Buy American statute and the Balance of Payments Program as inconsistent with the public interest: Austria.
(c) The determination in paragraph (a) of this subsection does not limit the authority of the Secretary concerned to restrict acquisitions to domestic sources or reject an otherwise acceptable offer from a qualifying country source when considered necessary for national defense reasons.
LTC ROY POTTER (retired)
https://youtu.be/lPw8jEytBMM
ank McGurkAn interesting time for that much light.
ANTI-SATAN PRO-LIFEtrunews was banned for spittin truth 💣 bombs
Little BearGood evening
BigDikannon annonHello Colonel
lisa wilsonHello !
X KhanI inboxed you God bless on Twitter @RoyPottera
Rooster CogburnWhy is it still sunny? Lol good lighting Roy
Loyal StarHow embarrassing they are making a joke of Americans
Tamara LyerlaI'm new to chat. Hello Roy.
doreenb8951WE WILL BE LOCKED DOWN AGAIN SOON
REVOLUTION 2020
Dawn AperTRU NEWS IS OWNED BY TURNER BROADCASTING COMPANY!! GLOBALIIST!!
Susan DonahueHey Roy, Patriots 🙏🏼🌹🌿
Rebekah Smithlove your videos! thank you for all you do!
Rooster CogburnTruNews Is Awesome!
Jim WilliamsWhat?
Tony BarberaJudeo-Masonic NWO theatre
Sharn FoFarrenTHANK YOU ROY FOR POSTING THIS...GOD BLESS..THIS IS EYE OPENING
X KhanI'm with you Roy!!
Sacramento LynnieI will leave great news after this live its lawsuits globally crime against humanity...i left on last video not live..if you want to see earlier
nwnatureladyHI ROYSTON💗🙏
Liberty 4 Allyou didn't invite me for dinner
Rooster CogburnTHANK GOD YOU WOKE UP ROY. LOVE YOU BROTHER
kneelb4nomandidnt know that? huh
Cathy LatorreHis pastor Norman Vincent peel was a 33° Mason
No censorshipThe biggest BS act going...The Donald J Trump show!
shadow warriorevening Col.
BigDikannon annonTrump has shown zero loyalty to those dupes that show unconditional loyalty to him
Cathy LatorreSo were all or majority of the presidents except for Lincoln never hooked up with it he was gonna but he didn’t
dokterdon Beast of the earth?
TRUMP STILL HAS NOT DISCLOSED HIS ISRAEL FIRST POLICY
TRUMP HAS STILL NOT DISCLOSED THIS BETRAYAL TO AMERICAN CITIZENS
TRUMP s CONVERSION HAS BEEN CONCEALED FROM THE AMERICAN PUBLIC UP UNTIL THIS EXPOSE'
TRUMP CAN NO LONGER BE TRUSTED TO PUT AMERICA FIRST
NO - TRUMP IS ISRAEL FIRST NOT AMERICA FIRST
TRUMP COULD OF CONVERTED WHEN HE WAS 30, 40, 50, OR 60 YEARS OLD AND LONG BEFORE HE WAS ELECTED BASED ON HIS IDEOLOGY AND HIS RELIGION.
TREASON IS USMCA, FASBE56, WARPSPEED CORONA BIOWEAPON ATTACK THAT TRUMP KNEW ABOUT IN SEPTEMBER WHEN EXECUTIVE ORDER 13887 WAS WRITTEN.
THESE COUNTRIES ARE QUALIFIED TO USE PRODUCTS FROM INSTEAD OF UNITED STATES PRODUCTS
TRUMP BETRAYED THE UNITED STATES WITH:
RED FLAG LAWS JUST TAKE EM AND DUE PROCESS LATER - TREASON
USMCA TREASON
PRINTING MONEY FROM FOREIGN FEDERAL RESERVE AND GIVING TO ISRAEL
THE ATTACK ON THE UNITED STATES AND OUR ECONOMY BY TRUMP, THE PENTAGON, ISRAEL, PATSY CHINA AT THE 7th UN MILITARY GAMES HELD IN THE PENTAGON AND U.N. STAGED GAMES. CONTAMINATED BY THE PENTAGON NIH FAUCI OPERATED WUHAN LAB ( CONSTRUCTED BY PENTAGON & FRANCE IN 2016 FOLLOWING CHINA s PURCHASE OF COVID -1 SARS FOR $ 1.5 BILLION FROM BIDEN AND OBAMA AND Ft DETRICK )
UAE - ISRAEL PEACE PLAN THAT WAY ISRAEL CAN TARGET USING MERCENARIES ANTI-ISRAEL ARABS.
TRUMP HAS ALLOWED 50 U.S. PORTS TO BE OPERATED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES
TRUMP FAILED THE INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN OF THE UNITED STATES
TRUMP FAILED TO REMOVE THE 50 MILLION ILLEGALS INSIDE THE UNITED STATES.
NOW WE FIND OUT TRUMP HAS PLEDGED HIS ALLEGIANCE TO ISRAEL - NOT TO THE UNITED STATES......................... TREASON
225.872-1 General.
(a) As a result of memoranda of understanding and other international agreements, DoD has determined it inconsistent with the public interest to apply restrictions of the Buy American statute or the Balance of Payments Program to the acquisition of qualifying country end products from the following qualifying countries:
Australia
Belgium
Canada
Czech Republic
Denmark
Egypt
Estonia
Federal Republic of Germany
Finland
France
Greece
################## Israel ###################
Italy
Japan
Latvia
Luxembourg
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
(b) Individual acquisitions of qualifying country end products from the following qualifying country may, on a purchase-by-purchase basis (see 225.872-4), be exempted from application of the Buy American statute and the Balance of Payments Program as inconsistent with the public interest: Austria.
(c) The determination in paragraph (a) of this subsection does not limit the authority of the Secretary concerned to restrict acquisitions to domestic sources or reject an otherwise acceptable offer from a qualifying country source when considered necessary for national defense reasons.
LTC ROY POTTER (retired)
https://youtu.be/lPw8jEytBMM
ank McGurkAn interesting time for that much light.
ANTI-SATAN PRO-LIFEtrunews was banned for spittin truth 💣 bombs
Little BearGood evening
BigDikannon annonHello Colonel
lisa wilsonHello !
X KhanI inboxed you God bless on Twitter @RoyPottera
Rooster CogburnWhy is it still sunny? Lol good lighting Roy
Loyal StarHow embarrassing they are making a joke of Americans
Tamara LyerlaI'm new to chat. Hello Roy.
doreenb8951WE WILL BE LOCKED DOWN AGAIN SOON
REVOLUTION 2020
Dawn AperTRU NEWS IS OWNED BY TURNER BROADCASTING COMPANY!! GLOBALIIST!!
Susan DonahueHey Roy, Patriots 🙏🏼🌹🌿
Rebekah Smithlove your videos! thank you for all you do!
Rooster CogburnTruNews Is Awesome!
Jim WilliamsWhat?
Tony BarberaJudeo-Masonic NWO theatre
Sharn FoFarrenTHANK YOU ROY FOR POSTING THIS...GOD BLESS..THIS IS EYE OPENING
X KhanI'm with you Roy!!
Sacramento LynnieI will leave great news after this live its lawsuits globally crime against humanity...i left on last video not live..if you want to see earlier
nwnatureladyHI ROYSTON💗🙏
Liberty 4 Allyou didn't invite me for dinner
Rooster CogburnTHANK GOD YOU WOKE UP ROY. LOVE YOU BROTHER
kneelb4nomandidnt know that? huh
Cathy LatorreHis pastor Norman Vincent peel was a 33° Mason
No censorshipThe biggest BS act going...The Donald J Trump show!
shadow warriorevening Col.
BigDikannon annonTrump has shown zero loyalty to those dupes that show unconditional loyalty to him
Cathy LatorreSo were all or majority of the presidents except for Lincoln never hooked up with it he was gonna but he didn’t
dokterdon Beast of the earth?
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