TRUMPs ALLEGIANCE IS TO ISRAEL & NOT THE UNITED STATES; AND TRUMP STILL HAS NOT DISCLOSED THIS BETRAYAL [ TRUMP SECRETLY CONVERTED TO JUDAISM IN 2017 -Stanislaw Kuczera ]

WRITE-IN JESSE VENTURA * TRUE PATRIOT AND VIETNAM VETERAN 2020TRUMP STILL HAS NOT DISCLOSED HIS ISRAEL FIRST POLICYTRUMP HAS STILL NOT DISCLOSED THIS BETRAYAL TO AMERICAN CITIZENSTRUMP s CONVERSION HAS BEEN CONCEALED FROM THE AMERICAN PUBLIC UP UNTIL THIS EXPOSE'TRUMP CAN NO LONGER BE TRUSTED TO PUT AMERICA FIRSTNO - TRUMP IS ISRAEL FIRST NOT AMERICA FIRSTTRUMP COULD OF CONVERTED WHEN HE WAS 30, 40, 50, OR 60 YEARS OLD AND LONG BEFORE HE WAS ELECTED BASED ON HIS IDEOLOGY AND HIS RELIGION.TREASON IS USMCA, FASBE56, WARPSPEED CORONA BIOWEAPON ATTACK THAT TRUMP KNEW ABOUT IN SEPTEMBER WHEN EXECUTIVE ORDER 13887 WAS WRITTEN.THESE COUNTRIES ARE QUALIFIED TO USE PRODUCTS FROM INSTEAD OF UNITED STATES PRODUCTSTRUMP BETRAYED THE UNITED STATES WITH:RED FLAG LAWS JUST TAKE EM AND DUE PROCESS LATER - TREASONUSMCA TREASONPRINTING MONEY FROM FOREIGN FEDERAL RESERVE AND GIVING TO ISRAELTHE ATTACK ON THE UNITED STATES AND OUR ECONOMY BY TRUMP, THE PENTAGON, ISRAEL, PATSY CHINA AT THE 7th UN MILITARY GAMES HELD IN THE PENTAGON AND U.N. STAGED GAMES. CONTAMINATED BY THE PENTAGON NIH FAUCI OPERATED WUHAN LAB ( CONSTRUCTED BY PENTAGON & FRANCE IN 2016 FOLLOWING CHINA s PURCHASE OF COVID -1 SARS FOR $ 1.5 BILLION FROM BIDEN AND OBAMA AND Ft DETRICK )UAE - ISRAEL PEACE PLAN THAT WAY ISRAEL CAN TARGET USING MERCENARIES ANTI-ISRAEL ARABS.TRUMP HAS ALLOWED 50 U.S. PORTS TO BE OPERATED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIESTRUMP FAILED THE INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN OF THE UNITED STATESTRUMP FAILED TO REMOVE THE 50 MILLION ILLEGALS INSIDE THE UNITED STATES.NOW WE FIND OUT TRUMP HAS PLEDGED HIS ALLEGIANCE TO ISRAEL - NOT TO THE UNITED STATES......................... TREASON225.872-1 General.(a) As a result of memoranda of understanding and other international agreements, DoD has determined it inconsistent with the public interest to apply restrictions of the Buy American statute or the Balance of Payments Program to the acquisition of qualifying country end products from the following qualifying countries:AustraliaBelgiumCanadaCzech RepublicDenmarkEgyptEstoniaFederal Republic of GermanyFinlandFranceGreece################## Israel ###################ItalyJapanLatviaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandTurkeyUnited Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.(b) Individual acquisitions of qualifying country end products from the following qualifying country may, on a purchase-by-purchase basis (see 225.872-4), be exempted from application of the Buy American statute and the Balance of Payments Program as inconsistent with the public interest: Austria.(c) The determination in paragraph (a) of this subsection does not limit the authority of the Secretary concerned to restrict acquisitions to domestic sources or reject an otherwise acceptable offer from a qualifying country source when considered necessary for national defense reasons.LTC ROY POTTER (retired)ank McGurk​An interesting time for that much light.ANTI-SATAN PRO-LIFE​trunews was banned for spittin truth 💣 bombsLittle Bear​Good eveningBigDikannon annon​Hello Colonellisa wilson​Hello !X Khan​I inboxed you God bless on Twitter @RoyPotteraRooster Cogburn​Why is it still sunny? Lol good lighting RoyLoyal Star​How embarrassing they are making a joke of AmericansTamara Lyerla​I'm new to chat. Hello Roy.doreenb8951​WE WILL BE LOCKED DOWN AGAIN SOONREVOLUTION 2020Dawn Aper​TRU NEWS IS OWNED BY TURNER BROADCASTING COMPANY!! GLOBALIIST!!Susan Donahue​Hey Roy, Patriots 🙏🏼🌹🌿Rebekah Smith​love your videos! thank you for all you do!Rooster Cogburn​TruNews Is Awesome!Jim Williams​What?Tony Barbera​Judeo-Masonic NWO theatreSharn FoFarren​THANK YOU ROY FOR POSTING THIS...GOD BLESS..THIS IS EYE OPENINGX Khan​I'm with you Roy!!Sacramento Lynnie​I will leave great news after this live its lawsuits globally crime against humanity...i left on last video not live..if you want to see earliernwnaturelady​HI ROYSTON💗🙏Liberty 4 All​you didn't invite me for dinnerRooster Cogburn​THANK GOD YOU WOKE UP ROY. LOVE YOU BROTHERkneelb4noman​didnt know that? huhCathy Latorre​His pastor Norman Vincent peel was a 33° MasonNo censorship​The biggest BS act going...The Donald J Trump show!shadow warrior​evening Col.BigDikannon annon​Trump has shown zero loyalty to those dupes that show unconditional loyalty to himCathy Latorre​So were all or majority of the presidents except for Lincoln never hooked up with it he was gonna but he didn’tdokterdon ​Beast of the earth?