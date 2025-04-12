A big bomb, FAB-1500 M-54, fell precisely and exploded powerfully on the concentration of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the Refractory Plant's building in Chasov Yar causing a large cloud of impact in the air. Russian military channels released a short video on April 10, 2025, Russian Aerospace Forces supported by air reconnaissance, launched a powerful attack in the morning with aerial bomb, following reports in recent days about large NATO-Kiev reinforcements, sent only to defend several city blocks in ChasovYar, but the new buildup of troops and equipment was confirmed to be burned by Russia. Apparently, the Russian 1500 kg aerial bomb came early, even before the enemy group started their morning with a cup of coffee. The latest map on April 11 of the city center of Chasov Yar, shows a picture of what it really looks like, the Refractory Plant was previously unsecured and claimed to be controlled by Ukraine, but Russia is now bombing it and securing over the block.

Ukrainian media did not mention anything, that Zelensky in panic was using all his last efforts, to try to stop the Russian Armed Forces there. However, this time 26 Ukrainian soldiers, two pickup trucks, food, and ammunition, were reportedly completely destroyed by a single large bomb explosion, in the last days of Chasov Yar, similar to the last battles for Bakhmut, or Artemovsk. Kiev, can no longer speak up abaout a city, only holding positions in several high-rise buildings, because Russian forces control almost all of their group's logistical communications. Any Ukrainian reinforcements that come are immediately destroyed, and it seems, that there is nothing left to conquer for a long time for Chasov Yar!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





