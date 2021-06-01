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Easy Oatmeal Apple Pecan Breakfast Cookies (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Sugar Free)
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282 views • June 01, 2021
We love this simple recipe for apple pecan oatmeal breakfast cookies that are gluten free, dairy free, sugar free, and oil free. There's so many possibilities with these to change up the fruit, nuts and seeds, and more.
Be sure to check out the accompanying post at https://elainewatkins.com/easy-oatmeal-breakfast-cookies/
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I hope you enjoy these.
Be sure to check out the accompanying post at https://elainewatkins.com/easy-oatmeal-breakfast-cookies/
Don't forget to subscribe and watch for more videos coming soon.
I hope you enjoy these.
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