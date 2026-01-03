President Maduro disembarked from the US DOJ aircraft in New York.

President Nicolás Maduro has disembarked from the U.S. DOJ aircraft in New York.

In shackles! : (

An individual believed to be Nicolás Maduro has disembarked from the U.S. DOJ aircraft in New York.

The plane sat on the tarmac for over an hour. Once it got dark, people started getting off.

We had to endure an hour of CBS slop, with their anchors ranting about how Maduro sold cocaine to "buy weapons and fund terrorism," how Venezuela supposedly “used to have democracy” until the evil communists destroyed it, and similar crap.

We genuinely feel sorry for every American who is fed this kind of slop day after day. @DD Geopolitics

More: in another dark video angle of [presumably] Maduro being escorted across the tarmac.

Seems like there is a bag over his head.