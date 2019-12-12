How to Make a Christmas Tree Cake

If you saw my Christmas tree cupcakes you know where I got the inspiration for this cake! I cut up a few ice cream cones and used them as the base for various sized pine trees on the side and top of my cake. Little dollops of green buttercream and a dusting of powdered sugar complete the snowy winter scene.



I kept this recipe simple and just used a good vanilla but you could add ANYTHING! Bourbon, peppermint extract, mini chocolate chips, even toffee chips!



TIPS AND POINTERS:

*If you’re not using 6-inch pans, double the recipe for 8-inch pans or triple the recipe for 9-inch pans.

*If you see little clumps of butter after you mix the wet ingredients don’t panic, it all works out by the time you mix in the dry ingredients.

*You can substitute whole milk yogurt for the sour cream if desired, I do it all the time and can’t really tell the difference.