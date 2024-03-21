Create New Account
This Dog Refuses To Eat… Why? I Before & After Ep 98
Published Yesterday

Kritter Klub


March 20, 2024


*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*


Bagup and Kkamang seem like they're besties forever but sudden interference with food changes their relationship upside down. The owner is confused as to why they behave like that so the expert has come for help. Find out how they get along!


More videos about ‘Before & After Makeover 💈’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqijpHB0xRnexLVS4duMcuQV


#Kritterklub #dogs #dogfight


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odnHGZ0re0E

dogreasonfightbeforeafterkritter klubwont eat

