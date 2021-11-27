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The REAL reason COVID is Deadly
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483 views • November 27, 2021
The REAL reason COVID is Deadly...
It's because of what we are eating.....!
Through lifestyle changes we can lower total cumulative cytokine load. The likelihood of getting COVID is getting higher and higher as these variants come out. The key part to understand and survive, is that visceral fat is connected to the cumulative cytokine load.
It’s shocking the data from a Tufts University Study where they found that they could attribute 63% of all hospitalizations for COVID to diet. Yes… 63% of all the people in the hospital from COVID is not because of COVID…
Its because of what you are eating.
This video clip is from “The Doctor’s Farmacy” with Mark Hyman MD
The information presented here just might save your life…!
It's because of what we are eating.....!
Through lifestyle changes we can lower total cumulative cytokine load. The likelihood of getting COVID is getting higher and higher as these variants come out. The key part to understand and survive, is that visceral fat is connected to the cumulative cytokine load.
It’s shocking the data from a Tufts University Study where they found that they could attribute 63% of all hospitalizations for COVID to diet. Yes… 63% of all the people in the hospital from COVID is not because of COVID…
Its because of what you are eating.
This video clip is from “The Doctor’s Farmacy” with Mark Hyman MD
The information presented here just might save your life…!
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