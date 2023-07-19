Create New Account
SAVAGE: MTG Shows pics of HB making a Porn Film in the congressional Hearing.
SAVAGE: MTG brings the receipts of Hunter Biden's criminal behavior with prostitutes that he recorded himself, possibly involving him in human trafficking violations.


Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held up explicit photos of Hunter Biden’s sex acts during Wednesday’s IRS whistleblower hearing.


Two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley, and Joseph Ziegler, testified before the House Oversight Committee on the government prosecutors’ preferential treatment of Hunter Biden.


MTG brought the receipts showcasing Hunter Biden’s criminal behavior with prostitutes, possibly involving him in human trafficking violations.


The Democrats shouted at Marjorie Taylor Greene as she held up the photos.



https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1681759550704082950?s=20



