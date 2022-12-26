The Real American Elites Are Conscious of CCP’s Evil

https://gnews.org/articles/624134
Summary：12/13/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 24: Nick shared a story that shows that the real American elites are very conscious of the evil of the Chinese Communist Party and have a high level of recognition of the NFSC as well as the Whistleblowers' Movement.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.