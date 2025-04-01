BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A 9K35M Strela-10M SAM system crew from the 35th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade methodically shoots down enemy UAVs in the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 4 weeks ago

A 9K35M Strela-10M SAM system crew from the 35th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade methodically shoots down enemy UAVs in the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction.

Adding: 

⚡️Germany is starting to permanently deploy a brigade of 5,000 troops to Lithuania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, Politico reported.

The newly created 45th Brigade, under the command of Brigadier General Christoph Huber, will be located at a military base in the town of Rudninkai, located 30 km south of the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. 

Adding: 

The US opposes the idea of an external administration for Ukraine and believes the pathway toward a peaceful settlement in the country lies through talks between Moscow and Kiev, US State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

"We operate with the realization that negotiations are going to require both Russia and Ukraine to make tough decisions and compromises. And we are working with Russia and Ukraine, and we're committed to continuing our work to bring them to the negotiating table"

"There was an idea from Russia about a temporary administration that was not appreciated by the [US] president. Ukraine <…> is a constitutional democracy. Governance in Ukraine is determined by its constitution and the Ukrainian people" 

"We are committed to the diplomacy necessary to achieve a full ceasefire and to bring the parties to the negotiating table for a final and lasting settlement. President [Donald] Trump has made clear that Russia and Ukraine need to move to a full ceasefire. Now, none of that has changed."

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy