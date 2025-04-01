A 9K35M Strela-10M SAM system crew from the 35th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade methodically shoots down enemy UAVs in the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction.

⚡️Germany is starting to permanently deploy a brigade of 5,000 troops to Lithuania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, Politico reported.

The newly created 45th Brigade, under the command of Brigadier General Christoph Huber, will be located at a military base in the town of Rudninkai, located 30 km south of the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

The US opposes the idea of an external administration for Ukraine and believes the pathway toward a peaceful settlement in the country lies through talks between Moscow and Kiev, US State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

"We operate with the realization that negotiations are going to require both Russia and Ukraine to make tough decisions and compromises. And we are working with Russia and Ukraine, and we're committed to continuing our work to bring them to the negotiating table"

"There was an idea from Russia about a temporary administration that was not appreciated by the [US] president. Ukraine <…> is a constitutional democracy. Governance in Ukraine is determined by its constitution and the Ukrainian people"

"We are committed to the diplomacy necessary to achieve a full ceasefire and to bring the parties to the negotiating table for a final and lasting settlement. President [Donald] Trump has made clear that Russia and Ukraine need to move to a full ceasefire. Now, none of that has changed."