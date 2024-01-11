Create New Account
How the Bible Hid Ancient Aliens as God
Brian Ruhe
Jan. 8, 2024. The Bible originally described aliens but this has been suppressed since around the sixth century BC. This is an amazing talk by Paul Wallis! I recommend you watch the whole video at

BANNED Church Secrets, Forgotten Knowledge, Ancient Aliens, Royal Bloodlines | Paul Wallis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXbzeswwP-w


📕 Books by Paul Wallis HERE: 1. https://amzn.to/48utTiQ 2. https://amzn.to/3NNb4iL 3. https://amzn.to/3RAHCNS 4. https://amzn.to/3vuewZ6 5. https://amzn.to/3RQGupQ 👤


Paul Wallis is an internationally bestselling author known for his paleocontact series. He has traveled extensively around the world, studied languages and theology, and worked as a theological educator and church doctor. His books explore ancestral narratives and human potential. Paul is married with three children and lives on Australia's east coast.


Paul Wallis 💻 Website: https://paulanthonywallis.com/ 🎥 https://www.youtube.com/@PaulWallis

This is a FAIR USE of a few minutes from the above video.

Keywords
biblegodbrian ruheancient alienspaul wallis

