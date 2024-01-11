How the Bible Hid Ancient Aliens as God

Jan. 8, 2024. The Bible originally described aliens but this has been suppressed since around the sixth century BC. This is an amazing talk by Paul Wallis! I recommend you watch the whole video at
BANNED Church Secrets, Forgotten Knowledge, Ancient Aliens, Royal Bloodlines | Paul Wallis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXbzeswwP-w
📕 Books by Paul Wallis HERE: 1. https://amzn.to/48utTiQ 2. https://amzn.to/3NNb4iL 3. https://amzn.to/3RAHCNS 4. https://amzn.to/3vuewZ6 5. https://amzn.to/3RQGupQ 👤
Paul Wallis is an internationally bestselling author known for his paleocontact series. He has traveled extensively around the world, studied languages and theology, and worked as a theological educator and church doctor. His books explore ancestral narratives and human potential. Paul is married with three children and lives on Australia's east coast.
Paul Wallis 💻 Website: https://paulanthonywallis.com/ 🎥 https://www.youtube.com/@PaulWallis
This is a FAIR USE of a few minutes from the above video.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.