Romans Walk, part 5: Christ killed Sin, therefore, we don't overcome that which is dead.
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
Published a day ago

Paul teaches that we are not to overcome sin but that sin is dead to us because of Christ's acccomplished work. Our righteousness is through grace, not in the Christian charge of overcoming sin just like Jesus did. No, Jesus did what we could not and gives us God's righteousness apart from works of the law and indeed, apart from anything we have done.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/tuTvs8fFREU




