⚠️Trump & Netanyahu unstable and ruthless - Jeffrey Sachs, clip Piers Morgan

⚠️ Trump & Netanyahu unstable and ruthless — Sachs

Both US president Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu wage brutal wars, and are "a disaster", US economist Jeffrey Sachs says.

💬 "Donald Trump has said things in the last few days of a shocking nature that no president in American history has ever come close to uttering," he points out, adding his psychological instability also manifests in attacks against Pope Leo and depicting himself as Jesus.

Adding:

Silicon Valley leased infrastructure to IDF to help Netanyahu bomb Palestinians

In 2021, Google's lawyers warned in an internal report that its cloud services could be used for human rights violations in Palestinian territories. The exact phrasing: "Google Cloud services could be used for, or linked to, the facilitation of human rights violations, including Israeli activity in the West Bank."

👉 Top management noted it and signed the Project Nimbus contract anyway — a 7 year deal with an option to extend. The $1.2 billion agreement covers every branch of Israel's government. The Ministry of Defense is the largest single customer, accounting for roughly $525 million.

The contract mandates data storage on local servers under Israeli jurisdiction, though it preserves Google's right to suspend service for terms-of-service violations.

🔊 Publicly, Google denied any military dimension to Nimbus, insisting the project was "not directed at highly sensitive, classified, or military workloads relevant to weapons or intelligence services" — all while servicing Israel's Ministry of Defense.

The deal legally obligates the tech giants to serve private weapons manufacturers, including Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries.

🚀 Rafael produces Spike missiles and SPICE guidance kits — the technology that turns unguided bombs into precision munitions. SPICE components have been recovered from the rubble of mass casualty strikes in Gaza, including a bombing of a refugee camp that the UN condemned as "unconscionable."

The infrastructure directly powers Israel's AI targeting systems, "Lavender" and "The Gospel," both developed by the military's elite intelligence Unit 8200. Lavender has flagged over 37,000 Palestinians as potential targets. Human operators then spent as little as 20 seconds confirming each strike.

🛩 In March 2026, Iranian Shahed drones struck Amazon data centers in the UAE and Bahrain — the first direct hits of their kind, disrupting cloud services across the region.

US corporate infrastructure is now a legitimate military target. Private server farms have become indistinguishable from weapons factories.





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime