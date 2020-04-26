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CPCD - Scott Tips and Kat Carroll - National Health Federation - What are they doing to our food?
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41 views • April 26, 2020
The National Health Federation is the World’s first health-freedom organization—and the ONLY one able to speak, submit scientific research, and actively shape global policy at international meetings of Codex Alimentarius, which means “food code” in Latin. NHF protects the health and health freedom of 7 billion people on the Planet.
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