PCR Test Fraud: The Rushed Study that Prompted False Protocols | Dr. Simon Goddek, Ep 76

Biotechnology scientist, Dr. Simon Goddek was canceled and fired for inquiring about Droston’s study that was peer-reviewed and published in record-time and set the bar low for PCR test thresholds that determined COVID protocols worldwide. Now one of the leading dissents in the scientific community, Dr. Simon joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to update us on the state of academia and talks about his studies surrounding a worldwide Vitamin D deficiency and how we can ensure we are getting the correct minerals and nutrients to support our Vitamin D absorption. (A subject he also got banned from Twitter for tweeting about during the pandemic.)The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more
https://drsimon.substack.com/
https://sunfluencer.com/
https://drsimon.substack.com/p/i-got-cancelled-again
