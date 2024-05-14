PROF. IAN PLIMER (AUSTRALIAN GEOLOGIST) ABOUT GLOBAL WARMING AND CO2: WE ARE DEALING WITH A FRAUD!

“No one has ever shown that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming.

It’s never been shown. And if it could be shown, then you would have to show that the 97% of emissions, which are natural, do not drive global warming. Game over.

We are dealing with a fraud. That’s a scientific fraud from day one."

Ian Plimer, Australian geologist, Professor Emeritus of Earth Sciences at the University of Melbourne.

