Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PROF. IAN PLIMER (AUSTRALIAN GEOLOGIST) ABOUT GLOBAL WARMING AND CO2: WE ARE DEALING WITH A FRAUD!
channel image
What is happening
9254 Subscribers
Shop now
142 views
Published 20 hours ago
 Subscribe 
 22 subscribers

“No one has ever shown that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming.

It’s never been shown. And if it could be shown, then you would have to show that the 97% of emissions, which are natural, do not drive global warming. Game over.

We are dealing with a fraud. That’s a scientific fraud from day one."

Ian Plimer, Australian geologist, Professor Emeritus of Earth Sciences at the University of Melbourne.

Climatescam
Climatehoax
Co2
Klimawahn
Klimakleber
Klimawandel

Keywords
climate changeevidenceco2globalwarmingwater waperclimatescamprof ian plimer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket