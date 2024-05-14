PROF. IAN PLIMER (AUSTRALIAN GEOLOGIST) ABOUT GLOBAL WARMING AND CO2: WE ARE DEALING WITH A FRAUD!

“No one has ever shown that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming.
It’s never been shown. And if it could be shown, then you would have to show that the 97% of emissions, which are natural, do not drive global warming. Game over.
We are dealing with a fraud. That’s a scientific fraud from day one."
Ian Plimer, Australian geologist, Professor Emeritus of Earth Sciences at the University of Melbourne.
Climatescam
Climatehoax
Co2
Klimawahn
Klimakleber
Klimawandel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.