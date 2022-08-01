Hundreds of thousands of people to be evacuated from Donetsk, Ukraine DW News

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DW News
Jul 31, 2022 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate the Donetsk region. It's the scene of fierce fighting, as Russia pushes to take over more territory in eastern Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DztX1Xj1RTU