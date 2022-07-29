Pastor Manuel Johnson was raised in a family of eight. He was brought up with Christian beliefs and was taught to pray at a very young age. He had a powerful conversion at the age of 23. The Lord has gifted him in the culinary industry and blessed him to have moved up the corporate ladder. He was also active in real estate investment. God, however, directed Manuel to preach the gospel full-time. Despite his degrees and established careers, he answered the call to preach. He was licensed, trained, and ordained in ministry. And has a Doctorate Degree in Theology from Everlasting CHIP Ministry. Pastor Manuel Johnson is also part of the Elijah Streams Prophets. Pastor Manuel Johnson hosts a program called “Behind the Scenes” that can be seen on Elijah Streams on our Mega Praise Ministries YouTube Channel. He is the author of the book Crossing Over. God has opened doors for him to preach the gospel with signs and wonders both in and outside of the United States.https://megapraiseministries.com