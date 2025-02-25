BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV E288 Parash 19 Terumah Sh’mot 25:1 – 27:19
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 2 months ago

BGMCTV E288 Parash 19 Terumah Sh’mot 25:1 – 27:19

Exo 25:8 "They are to make me a sanctuary, so that I may live among them. Exo 25:9 You are to make it according to everything I show you — the design of the tabernacle and the design of its furnishings. This is how you are to make it.


Live/dwell H7931 שׁכן shâkan BDB Definition: to settle down, abide, dwell, tabernacle, reside


The idea that Yehovah said if you would do these simple things I would live with you. If you do things according to His plan & His word. Imagine the incredible blessings that would be given to you and all around you? It is inconceivable the amount of true happiness one would have. The question is why don’t we do it, follow those simple rules?


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsncadamslexingtonbgmcjewish christian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy