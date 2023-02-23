Create New Account
The Greatest Lie Ever Sold - George Floyd and the Rise of BLM [2022 - Candance Owens]
divideetimpera
Published 21 hours ago

https://www.dailywire.com/videos/the-greatest-lie-ever-sold https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Greatest-Lie-Ever-Sold--George-Floyd-and-the-Rise-of-BLM-(2022):5


In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the media concocted a narrative that justified a summer of worldwide riots and helped contribute to the rise of Black Lives Matter who used the chaos to raise 90 million dollars.

In this new documentary, exclusively on DailyWire+, Candace Owens follows the money and discovers exactly how the money was spent and where it did—and didn’t go.

blmusanwomediawokesorosgeorge floyd

