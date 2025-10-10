DEATH JAB KILLS BILLIONAIRE ROCK STAR

Jimmy Buffett passed away on September 1, 2023, at the age of 76. His death was attributed to Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer.

Jimmy Buffett: 'Fun is back' at one of Nashville's first big post-pandemic concerts





For the last 50 years, a ticket to a Jimmy Buffett concert has served as an invitation to kick back and cut loose. But on Tuesday, the “Parrotheads” of Nashville were ready to do so like never before.





The laidback rocker kicked off his “Life On The Flip Side” tour at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater Tuesday night, in the first of three shows he’ll play at the venue this month.





But it was also one of the first large-scale concerts Music City has seen in a year and a half, as the nation bounces back from a pandemic that put the live music business on hold.





“We are back to work!” Buffett exclaimed after opening with the new “Down at the Lah De Dah.”





While always an affable presence on stage, Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band seemed downright giddy to get back to business.





"Walking on this stage — I've got to be honest with you. I've done this a long time, but that felt as good as anything I've ever (expletive) done."





He also took the opportunity to reflect on his past in Nashville — a town he struggled in before a trip to Key West changed everything.





“(Nashville’s) one of our musical homes that we always have had. And summertime starts right here in Margaritaville, Tennessee tonight.”





Below, a few highlights and notable moments from the two-hour-plus show.





A tribute to Jerry Jeff Walker: As Buffett explained to the crowd, it was the late outlaw country legend who first brought him to Key West, driving there in a 1947 Packard. And he clearly owes the singer-songwriter (who died last year at age 78) for more than that life-changing trip. The penultimate song on the setlist was a loose yet reverent cover of his "Sangria Wine," drawing a clear line of influence between Walker's work and his own.





"Get that vaccine": "There were days when I didn't know whether or where we would ever play again," Buffett said in the show's final minutes.





"But we made it here, and I just have to thank people like this band, this crew, first responders, healthcare workers (and) the mRNA researchers who made the vaccine, and made it possible for us to play for you tonight. Get that vaccine. That's what happened. Fun is back in the world because of that."





"Playing music with people, for people": While Buffett and the rest of the band took a break, Nashville gave Coral Reefer guitarist Mac McAnally his due. The 10-time CMA winner and accomplished songwriter earned a standing ovation for his spellbinding acoustic rendition of “Little Martha” by the Allman Brothers Band.





“I can’t tell you what it means to be playing music with people, for people,” McAnally said. “It’s been a while.”





A Parrothead reunion: It was an especially festive Tuesday evening for Buffett’s biggest fans, who gave each other hugs and high fives as they settled in for the show, donning everything from clown wigs, dreadlocks, pirate hats and stuffed parrots to the more standard Hawaiian shirts and leis.





One standout was fan dressed as Batman, who had to take more than one route to finally reach his seat up front. Apparently, not even the Dark Knight can stand up to Buffett’s security team.





More Nashville references than you could shake a salt shaker at: As his path has crossed through Nashville repeatedly since he departed 50 years ago, Buffett seemingly shouted out every corner of Music City between his songs -- and during them.





There were nods to Hillsboro Village, the Cumberland River and the Gulch ("It's always five o'clock in the Gulch, I hear!" he shouted during "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere"), as well as local artists like Will Kimbrough, who co-wrote several songs on his 2020 "Life On the Flip Side" album.





Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band return to perform at Ascend Amphitheater on July 8 and 16.

