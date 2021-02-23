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The Rotting Corpse of American Evangelicalism
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81 views • February 23, 2021
Main YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr
What is happening in the US? So much of the population appears to be going insane! They promote conspiracy theories and bluff their way through false prophecies, and it's all done in the name of God... or more accurately, right-wing American evangelicalism. In late 2020, these false prophets promised that Donald Trump would be re-elected as president. You don't need to be a theologian to see how wrong the most popular preachers in America were, but can you believe they're STILL bluffing... even after Donald Trump lost?! We've packed just a few of the lies and self-righteousness into a 20 minute video, so you can see for yourself just what a sham American Christianity has become. Come out of her, my people!
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
The Jonestown Massacre: A Timeline | A&E by A&E FAIR USE not used
The Final Report-Jonestown Documentary by Levis Respley FAIR USE
#documentrary #crime Best Documentary HD The most Dangerous Cults In The World Documentary 2016 by Creative Criminal Minds Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
This is a $100,000 bomb shelter. by Vishal Verma Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Jonestown Massacre: Paradise Lost (Cult Documentary) | Real Stories by Real Stories FAIR USE
What Happened at the Waco Siege? | Crimes of the Century | Reel Truth History by Reel Truth History Documentaries FAIR USE
Megachurch pastor but he spits on you to prevent coronavirus by dennsgh Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Life Church Worship Song 03 by The Life Church, HYD Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
SPIRIT OF "DRAGON" EXPOSED by Charis Missionary Church Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) NOT used
Delivered from a Demon of Confusion by HungryGeneration Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Behind the scenes of Hillsong Conference 2019 in Sydney, Australia by RIEDEL Communications GmbH & Co. KG Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Money Cometh to the Body of Christ (Classic) - Apostle Leroy Thompson Sr. by
LEROYTHOMPSON TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Money Cometh The Anointed Money Ritual EXPOSED by royalty213 FAIR USE
Tensions Rise: Trump supporters rally in Washington to decry election results | News 360 Tv by News 360 Tv Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Why Americans Fear the COVID-19 Vaccine by ReasonTV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Coronavirus in the U.S. - Timelapse from zero to 12 Million Cases by Global Stats
FAIR USE
Evangelicals Pray Over Trump at Miami Megachurch by Bloomberg Quicktake: Now
FAIR USE
Trump supporters protest Election 2020 results in Atlanta - News 360 Tv by News 360 Tv Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
WATCH LIVE: Trump supporters hold rally in Washington, DC - left-wing counter-protests expected by
Politicalite LIVE Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Pro Trump Rally Outside LA City Hall Spirals Into Violence by The OverSeaTV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump sexual assault allegations: How many women have accused the president? by the Independent. Found at: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo... FAIR USE
Trump Lied More Than 30,000 Times During His Presidency. No Wonder We’re Exhausted. by motherjones. Found at: https://www.motherjones.com/politics/... FAIR USE
Trump is reportedly out for revenge against Fox News by Yahoo News. Found at: https://news.yahoo.com/trump-reported... FAIR USE
Donald Trump’s political success is based on racism by The Irish Times. Found at: https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world.... FAIR USE
Kenneth Copeland, Paula White and Michelle Bachman Are Not Coping | Song A Day by Jonathan Mann Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle (documentary, 2018) by Spoopy Stuff AIR USE
JONESTOWN | 2013 | Extended Trailer | english | [HD] by davidsen88 CC BY
How Do Cults Trap People? by UPROXX Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
My Public Apology by Jeremiah Johnson. Found at: https://cf.jeremiahjohnson.tv/jjm-apo...
FAIR USE
Protesters gather at Texas Capitol for "Shed the Mask" rally by
FOX 7 Austin FAIR USE
In pictures: Chaos as pro-Trump protesters break barricade and storm through US Capitol security by Sky News. FAIR USE
Photos: Trump DC protests turn violent as mob storms Capitol - Los Angeles Times. FAIR USE
‘Trump or War’: How the Capitol Mob Mobilized on Social Media by WSJ.com. FAIR USE
What is happening in the US? So much of the population appears to be going insane! They promote conspiracy theories and bluff their way through false prophecies, and it's all done in the name of God... or more accurately, right-wing American evangelicalism. In late 2020, these false prophets promised that Donald Trump would be re-elected as president. You don't need to be a theologian to see how wrong the most popular preachers in America were, but can you believe they're STILL bluffing... even after Donald Trump lost?! We've packed just a few of the lies and self-righteousness into a 20 minute video, so you can see for yourself just what a sham American Christianity has become. Come out of her, my people!
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
The Jonestown Massacre: A Timeline | A&E by A&E FAIR USE not used
The Final Report-Jonestown Documentary by Levis Respley FAIR USE
#documentrary #crime Best Documentary HD The most Dangerous Cults In The World Documentary 2016 by Creative Criminal Minds Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
This is a $100,000 bomb shelter. by Vishal Verma Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Jonestown Massacre: Paradise Lost (Cult Documentary) | Real Stories by Real Stories FAIR USE
What Happened at the Waco Siege? | Crimes of the Century | Reel Truth History by Reel Truth History Documentaries FAIR USE
Megachurch pastor but he spits on you to prevent coronavirus by dennsgh Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Life Church Worship Song 03 by The Life Church, HYD Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
SPIRIT OF "DRAGON" EXPOSED by Charis Missionary Church Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) NOT used
Delivered from a Demon of Confusion by HungryGeneration Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Behind the scenes of Hillsong Conference 2019 in Sydney, Australia by RIEDEL Communications GmbH & Co. KG Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Money Cometh to the Body of Christ (Classic) - Apostle Leroy Thompson Sr. by
LEROYTHOMPSON TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Money Cometh The Anointed Money Ritual EXPOSED by royalty213 FAIR USE
Tensions Rise: Trump supporters rally in Washington to decry election results | News 360 Tv by News 360 Tv Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Why Americans Fear the COVID-19 Vaccine by ReasonTV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Coronavirus in the U.S. - Timelapse from zero to 12 Million Cases by Global Stats
FAIR USE
Evangelicals Pray Over Trump at Miami Megachurch by Bloomberg Quicktake: Now
FAIR USE
Trump supporters protest Election 2020 results in Atlanta - News 360 Tv by News 360 Tv Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
WATCH LIVE: Trump supporters hold rally in Washington, DC - left-wing counter-protests expected by
Politicalite LIVE Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Pro Trump Rally Outside LA City Hall Spirals Into Violence by The OverSeaTV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump sexual assault allegations: How many women have accused the president? by the Independent. Found at: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo... FAIR USE
Trump Lied More Than 30,000 Times During His Presidency. No Wonder We’re Exhausted. by motherjones. Found at: https://www.motherjones.com/politics/... FAIR USE
Trump is reportedly out for revenge against Fox News by Yahoo News. Found at: https://news.yahoo.com/trump-reported... FAIR USE
Donald Trump’s political success is based on racism by The Irish Times. Found at: https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world.... FAIR USE
Kenneth Copeland, Paula White and Michelle Bachman Are Not Coping | Song A Day by Jonathan Mann Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle (documentary, 2018) by Spoopy Stuff AIR USE
JONESTOWN | 2013 | Extended Trailer | english | [HD] by davidsen88 CC BY
How Do Cults Trap People? by UPROXX Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
My Public Apology by Jeremiah Johnson. Found at: https://cf.jeremiahjohnson.tv/jjm-apo...
FAIR USE
Protesters gather at Texas Capitol for "Shed the Mask" rally by
FOX 7 Austin FAIR USE
In pictures: Chaos as pro-Trump protesters break barricade and storm through US Capitol security by Sky News. FAIR USE
Photos: Trump DC protests turn violent as mob storms Capitol - Los Angeles Times. FAIR USE
‘Trump or War’: How the Capitol Mob Mobilized on Social Media by WSJ.com. FAIR USE
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