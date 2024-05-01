Create New Account
Moment a Shahab drone strikes MV Cyclades
The Prisoner
Published a day ago

AnsarAllah, part of the Yemeni Armed Forces first documented the moment of targeting by Shahab UAV a Samad family of kamikaze drone versions, hitting MV Cyclades in the Red Sea. Shahab first locked up a Greek bulk container ship flying the Maltese flag, until it collided with a ship headed to an Israeli port.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

