Moment a Shahab drone strikes MV Cyclades

AnsarAllah, part of the Yemeni Armed Forces first documented the moment of targeting by Shahab UAV a Samad family of kamikaze drone versions, hitting MV Cyclades in the Red Sea. Shahab first locked up a Greek bulk container ship flying the Maltese flag, until it collided with a ship headed to an Israeli port.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.