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FREEDOM OR OPPRESSION: THE CHOICE IS OURS
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32 views • May 02, 2022
Astrologically, this year we are in a battle between freedom and oppression. Elon Musk bought Twitter this week in the name of free speech, while the very next day, a new agency was introduced to combat misinformation. What did the spirit guides predict? Why should we know what we are fighting for? And what does Miguel de Cervantes and his novel Don Quixote have to do with understanding this period of time?
Watch Is Don Quixote a Libertarian Novel?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCtyGNHAQQ0
Sister Judie needs a heart transplant. She cannot return to her job as it is too physical and is awaiting approval for disability. She also has mounting medical bills. If you would like to donate to help bridge the gap for her, or pay it forward, please visit her go-fund-me account. We greatly appreciate your kind donation! https://gofund.me/315271fb
Watch Is Don Quixote a Libertarian Novel?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCtyGNHAQQ0
Sister Judie needs a heart transplant. She cannot return to her job as it is too physical and is awaiting approval for disability. She also has mounting medical bills. If you would like to donate to help bridge the gap for her, or pay it forward, please visit her go-fund-me account. We greatly appreciate your kind donation! https://gofund.me/315271fb
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