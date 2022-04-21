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Mao’s original 'Great Reset' WARNS America what’s to come
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129 views • April 21, 2022
Glenn Beck.
There’s a reason why Mao’s ‘Five Year-Plan,’ also known as ‘The Great Leap Forward,’ is a taboo topic in China today: It ended DISASTROUSLY, with millions of Chinese lives lost. But Mao’s idea shares several similarities to another plan...one currently being forced around the world: The Great Reset. Glenn details the five-year plan, how it went horribly wrong, and why America could be at risk of similar consequences if we don’t stand for FREEDOM today.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=856y444FH-Y
There’s a reason why Mao’s ‘Five Year-Plan,’ also known as ‘The Great Leap Forward,’ is a taboo topic in China today: It ended DISASTROUSLY, with millions of Chinese lives lost. But Mao’s idea shares several similarities to another plan...one currently being forced around the world: The Great Reset. Glenn details the five-year plan, how it went horribly wrong, and why America could be at risk of similar consequences if we don’t stand for FREEDOM today.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=856y444FH-Y
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