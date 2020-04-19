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One Global Democracy, The Beast that was, and is not, and yet is
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67 views • April 19, 2020
Satan's Sales man, Peter Schurman
https://oneglobaldemocracy.com/
Peter worked for George Soros as (CEO) at MoveOn.org
One Global Democracy is the story of how we can create the Political side of project Armageddon, by dissolving national borders and giving everyone an equal voice in handling our biggest problems: climate change, inequality, and opportunity for everyone.
That’s why Germany’s former finance minister, author Thomas Piketty, and the Vatican have all called for a global tax system.
Links are to previous public statements aligned with the One Global Democracy concept: Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Bernie Sanders, Wolfgang Schaeuble, Bill Gate, Angelina Jolie, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Bono, U2 frontman, Trevor Noah, Susan Wojcicki, CEO, YouTube and many other linked to the End Times Beast System of the Antichrist.
Just look at the players, Susan Wojcicki, CEO, YouTube is in full support of Satan. Zuckerberg all in for Lucifer, Bill Gates the jerk off who makes our operating systems. Sure that Tim Cook at Apple another freakin Sodomite is all in for Beast tech, he doesn't even have to be on the list. Antichrist Obama, false prophet Pope Francis. People say I am judgemental. Go to One Global Democracy's website these idiots pledged allegiance to the beast system.
https://oneglobaldemocracy.com/
Peter worked for George Soros as (CEO) at MoveOn.org
One Global Democracy is the story of how we can create the Political side of project Armageddon, by dissolving national borders and giving everyone an equal voice in handling our biggest problems: climate change, inequality, and opportunity for everyone.
That’s why Germany’s former finance minister, author Thomas Piketty, and the Vatican have all called for a global tax system.
Links are to previous public statements aligned with the One Global Democracy concept: Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Bernie Sanders, Wolfgang Schaeuble, Bill Gate, Angelina Jolie, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Bono, U2 frontman, Trevor Noah, Susan Wojcicki, CEO, YouTube and many other linked to the End Times Beast System of the Antichrist.
Just look at the players, Susan Wojcicki, CEO, YouTube is in full support of Satan. Zuckerberg all in for Lucifer, Bill Gates the jerk off who makes our operating systems. Sure that Tim Cook at Apple another freakin Sodomite is all in for Beast tech, he doesn't even have to be on the list. Antichrist Obama, false prophet Pope Francis. People say I am judgemental. Go to One Global Democracy's website these idiots pledged allegiance to the beast system.
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