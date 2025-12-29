Speaking your mind when socialism is cool ~ Freedom of Speech does Cost ~

In this discussion we will discuss the value of not surrendering your freedom of speech, and the cost of standing up for the truth. We will talk about the assault I encored for my bravery to speak out about a black fraud president named Barack Obama (Crooked Lightning). Finally, we will be sharing a film from Alex Jones, which is entitled: "The Obama Deception."





