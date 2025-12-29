Speaking your mind when socialism is cool ~ Freedom of Speech does Cost ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this discussion we will discuss the value of not surrendering your freedom of speech, and the cost of standing up for the truth. We will talk about the assault I encored for my bravery to speak out about a black fraud president named Barack Obama (Crooked Lightning). Finally, we will be sharing a film from Alex Jones, which is entitled: "The Obama Deception."
References:
- Obama Deception
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=5ebaffdc244ac5001d21b7be
- Fall of the Republic
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=66510f3b3d05405254906d14
- WTF? Michelle Obama Tells Marlon Wayans It ‘Warms My Heart…As a Black Man’ to See Him Raising a Trans Child
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-michelle-obama-tells-marlon-wayans-it-warms-my-heartas-a-black-man-to-see-him-raising-a-trans-child
- Watch: Musk’s Dad Says Michelle Obama ‘Obviously’ a Man
https://www.infowars.com/posts/musks-dad-says-michelle-obama-obviously-a-man
- What does the name "Barack Hussein Obama" means?
https://lawlinguists.com/name-barack-hussein-obama-means/
- Barack Obama the Antichrist? Shedding Some Lightning On The Subject
https://www.patheos.com/blogs/religionprof/2009/08/barack-obama-the-antichrist-shedding-some-lightning-on-the-subject.html
- Obama Unaffordable Care Act - Trump says he'd 'rather not' extend Affordable Care Act subsidies
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5622869-trump-opposes-aca-subsidy-extension/