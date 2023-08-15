I FOUND THE SMOKING GUN: ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE 100% CONFIRMED & IMMINENT [23-08-13] - KENAN (VIDEO)

This isn't a fearmonger video to get clicks, an incredible amount of research went into this report, and after watching it, I'm sure you'll agree that it has been 100% proven that an Apocalypse of Zombie automaton slaves is what's coming. It's confirmed by every journalistic standard there is, the evidence presented here would stand up in a court of law. This is what's happening Patriots, it's what the jab-agenda was truly about, best we be prepared for what is coming. -- Kenan @ SON OF ENOS
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.