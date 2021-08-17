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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 1) Mislabeling People is the Ultimate Crime used for Slavery - Justice Anna Webinar
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30 views • August 17, 2021
Where the authority come from and how by mislabeling People through the color of law strip them from their authority? The Ultimate Crime for Modern Slavery is when you mislabel People through twisted wording as persons, human, or trans-human. It's the People with Capital P that are the principles to the constitutions agreement and the Public Law, hence it has to be the People to make decisions. The authority is and has always been with the People of this country. Their fraud began after the civil war by redefining every person as human, and after 100 years we got human civil rights, and now they are redefining human as trans-human to strip them from their rights as patented owned property. Our Un-incorporated government outlawed the GMO trans-human crime months ago. It's the time for round up by executing the orders and authority of the People against the criminals. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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