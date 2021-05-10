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How Can We Solve the Race Problem?
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67 views • May 10, 2021
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The Black Lives Matter movement is only the latest evidence that blacks aren’t happy living with whites. Blacks seem to have a new grievance with whites each week, and many black thinkers say whites will never get over their “racism.” Jared Taylor of American Renaissance suggests a solution: separation. There would be no more “white supremacy” or “white privilege,” and no blacks would be shot by white police. This solution would also allow whites to survive as a distinct people, and to live in a society that reflects their culture and heritage.
First posted to YouTube on September 26, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
The Black Lives Matter movement is only the latest evidence that blacks aren’t happy living with whites. Blacks seem to have a new grievance with whites each week, and many black thinkers say whites will never get over their “racism.” Jared Taylor of American Renaissance suggests a solution: separation. There would be no more “white supremacy” or “white privilege,” and no blacks would be shot by white police. This solution would also allow whites to survive as a distinct people, and to live in a society that reflects their culture and heritage.
First posted to YouTube on September 26, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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